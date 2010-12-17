The 10 Startups That Made Their Founders And Investors Rich In 2010

IPOs are dead, and the new breed of VCs are pushing companies into quick flips to Facebook or Google for five-figure sums.
So they keep telling us.
But it’s a myth. IPOs are alive and well. And plenty of tech startups are selling for big money.
Don’t believe us?
Investors: Highland Capital Partners, Globespan Capital Partners
Investors: VantagePoint Venture Partners, Rho Capital Ventures, Galleon
Investors: US Venture Partners, UMC Capital, Mission Ventures
Investors: BEV Capital, MentorTech Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, New Enterprise Associates
Investors: Michael Dearing, Accel, Sequoia, DFJ, Northgate Capital
Investors: New Enterprise Associates, Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners
Investors: Compass Technology Partners, Elon Musk, Google, DFJ, JP Morgan, VantagePoint Venture Partners
