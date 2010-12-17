The 10 Startups That Made Their Founders And Investors Rich In 2010

Nick Saint
Elon Musk

IPOs are dead, and the new breed of VCs are pushing companies into quick flips to Facebook or Google for five-figure sums.

So they keep telling us.

But it’s a myth. IPOs are alive and well. And plenty of tech startups are selling for big money.

Don’t believe us?

Quattro sold to Apple for $275 million

Investors: Highland Capital Partners, Globespan Capital Partners

ReachLocal went public with a $353 million market cap

Investors: VantagePoint Venture Partners, Rho Capital Ventures, Galleon

INPHI went public with a $376 million market cap

Investors: Mayfield Fund, Tallwood Venture Capital

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor went public with a $398 million market cap

Investors: Sequoia

MaxLinear went public with a $426 million market cap

Investors: US Venture Partners, UMC Capital, Mission Ventures

Quidsi (Diapers.com/Soap.com) was acquired by Amazon for $545 million

Investors: BEV Capital, MentorTech Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, New Enterprise Associates

AdMob was acquired by Google for $750 million

Investors: Michael Dearing, Accel, Sequoia, DFJ, Northgate Capital

Playdom sold to Disney for $763 million

Investors: New Enterprise Associates, Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners

RealD went public with a $776 million market cap

Investors: Shamrock Holdings, Pequot Capital

Tesla went public at a $1.6 billion valuation

Investors: Compass Technology Partners, Elon Musk, Google, DFJ, JP Morgan, VantagePoint Venture Partners

Those were the big winners...

Now check out the biggest losers of 2010 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.