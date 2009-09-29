The 10 Biggest SEC Settlements Of The Last Year

The debacle that was the proposed settlement between Bank of America and the SEC brought about a lot of criticism, most importantly from Judge Jed Rakoff:



The proposed amount was too low,

the SEC did not investigate enough, and

it was basically a rush job that allowed the SEC to look tough and BofA to avoid additional scrutiny.

The hand shake deal was a no go and now they are litigating.

But while this particular SEC settlement is getting a whole lot of attention, the SEC files, prosecutes and settles all sorts of different cases on a near-daily basis. And its activity has picked up since the financial crisis.

According to NERA, a consulting firm that analyses and compiles SEC litigation data, SEC settlements and recoveries with and from companies averaged $10.1 million in the first half of 2009, up from $8.4 million for all of 2008. The settlements, of course, include agreed payments but almost never an admission of the allegations.

Though a $10 million average is not to be minimized, many of these settlements are huge. Of the top 10 settlements and judgments with companies over the last year, seven exceeded the proposed BofA $33 million.

