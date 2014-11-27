The 10 Biggest Poker Players In Silicon Valley

Ethan Miller/Getty Images In general, good businessmen are good poker players.

Poker is a game that involves quick decision-making, risk-taking, and bluffing, among other things.

It’s why so many Wall Street investors, from Carl Icahn to David Einhorn, love playing it.

And it’s no different in the highly competitive, risk-taking culture of Silicon Valley.

In fact, some of the top Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and investors are so obsessed with it, they even have their own poker nights almost every month.

