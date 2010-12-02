The 10 Biggest NYC Real Estate Sales of the Month

Photo: Courtesy of Stribling

Usually we kick off each new month by asking readers to weigh in on the pulse of the real estate market, or one specific trend. This time around we’re doing things a bit differently. It all started with a gut feeling: Doesn’t it seem like November was the month that megalistings really started selling again? From a $31.5 million raw West Village box to a $2.2 million Williamsburg penthouse, it was like the big ticket items were flying off the shelves with no more lingering remorse over how that might look as the world struggles to pull through the economic malaise. Suck it, huddled masses!November is a big month for the industry, as unsold inventory gets ready to go into hibernation until spring (UrbanDigs noticed a contract-signing uptick). So we decided to have a little fun in honour of the Pilgrims—for it is they who got this ball rolling—and run down the month’s biggest deals.



Disclaimers: 1) Condo/co-op/townhouse sales only. 2) We only included completed sales logged by the city (which eliminates pending ones like the Superior Ink penthouse). 3) ACRIS lags a bit, so there may still be some closed November deals that haven’t shown up online. Sorry! Without further ado…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.