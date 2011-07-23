Everyone knows that advertising should be taken with a pinch of salt. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.



Advertisers spin and shade the truth in their favour. But sometimes they go a few steps too far and promote products based on outright falsehoods.

From bogus cancer cures to biologically impossible weight-loss gimmicks, here are the 10 biggest lies ever told in advertising.

Click here to see the 10 biggest lies in advertising >

This post originally appeared at BNET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.