The 10 Biggest IPOs Of The Last Decade: Where Are They Now?

Today’s LinkedIn IPO has blown away expectations, with shares popping 90% on its debut.But how does the LinkedIn IPO compare to IPOs of the last decade?
In the past 10 years, 6 firms have seen their share price pop over 100% on their debut, according to data from Renaissance Capital.
We have those 6, and 4 others that have impressed as well, including details on where their share prices are now, and just how big their day one pops were.
MakeMyTrip is an India based online travel booking site. Its shares rose as high as $40 last fall, and have since fallen back to their post IPO level.
Date of IPO: August 11, 2010
IPO Price: $14.00
End of Day Price: $26.45
Price Today: $26.80
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
Under armour is an American sports apparel manufacturer. Under armour shares fell along with the rest of the market in 2007-2008, but have been on a steady climb otherwise.
Date of IPO: November 17, 2005
IPO Price: $13.00
End of Day Price: $25.30
Price Today: $66.88
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
ChinaCache is a content delivery company, running networks and providing cloud services. ChinaCache's shares have been sliding since its IPO.
Date of IPO: September 30, 2010
IPO Price: $13.90
End of Day Price: $27.15
Price Today: $12.38
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
Athenahealth is a medical technology company providing electronic records and other such services to offices. Since its IPO, athenahealth shares have had two selloffs, once during the financial crisis, and again around the time of health care reform. Otherwise, they have been climbing.
Date of IPO: September 19, 2007
IPO Price: $18.00
End of Day Price: $35.50
Price Today: $45.87
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
Chipotle is a restaurant chain selling Tex-Mex food in the U.S. Chipotle shares have been rising in value since its IPO.
Date of IPO: January 25, 2006
IPO Price: $22.00
End of Day Price: $44
Price Today: $281.67
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
A natural gas and oil developer, JED Oil has since delisted. The delisting occured in early 2009.
Date of IPO: April 5, 2004
IPO Price: $5.50
End of Day Price: $11.22
Price Today: Delisted
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
NYMEX is a commodities future trading platform. It is now owned by the CME Group.
Date of IPO: November 16, 2006
IPO Price: $59.00
End of Day Price: $132.99
Price Today: Now owned by CME Group
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
Qihoo is a Chinese search company. Qihoo only had its IPO in March, but it is trading below its share price after its first day of trading.
Date of IPO: March 29, 2011
IPO Price: $14.50
End of Day Price: $34
Price Today: 28.85
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
Youku is a Chinese video site similar to YouTube. Its shares have sold off a bit after climbing through April 2011.
Date of IPO: December 7, 2010
IPO Price: $12.80
End of Day Price: $33.44
Price Today: $50.26
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
Baidu is a Chinese web search company. Its shares have dramtically climbed higher since the start of 2010.
Date of IPO: August 4, 2005
IPO Price: $27.00
End of Day Price: $122.54
Price Today: $135.85 (today's trading day)
Source: Renaissance Capital (via Forbes.com)
