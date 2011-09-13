The 10 Biggest Employers In The World

Photo: Cult of Mac
Politicians around the world are looking for ways to create jobs. They might learn something from the following big companies.These are the 10 largest employers in the world, according to the Economist.
Notably seven of them are state companies, ranging from defence to postal service. And half of this list comes from China.
Our Department of defence is the largest employer in the world. Included in the personnel ranks are members of the armed services, the national guard, the reserves and civilian support.
Headquarters: Washington, D.C.
CEO/Head: Leon Panetta
Also known as the People's Liberation Army, the Chinese military is the unified military organisation of the Republic of China. It includes the world's largest active standing army, which when counted alone stands as the second-largest employer in the world.
Headquarters: Beijing
CEO/Head: Hu Jintao
For a non-military-related job, look to Walmart. Originally 'Walton's Five and Dime,' this family owned brand has grown into the largest private employer in the world. The company has 8,500 stores under 55 different banners in 15 different countries.
Headquarters: Bentonville, Arkansas
CEO/Head: Mike Duke
The world's largest chain of hamburger fast food restaurants is also the world's fourth-largest employer. McDonald's serves around 64 million people daily worldwide. The 1.7 million employees includes people who work at separately owned franchises.
Headquarters: Oak Brook, Illinois
CEO/Head: James A. Skinner
The CNPC has the distinction of being the largest integrated oil and gas company in China. It is currently working in or developing projects in countries such as Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Uzbekistan. Accidents and incidents have killed six people and polluted numerous rivers and seas since 2005.
Headquarters: Beijing
The State Grid Corp. is the largest electric power transmission and distribution company in the world. It was ranked 8th largest overall on the 2010 Fortune Global 500 list by revenue, pulling in $184.945 billion in 2009.
Headquarters: Beijing
CEO/Head: Liu Zhenya
One of every 23 workers in England is employed by the National Health Service. 84 per cent work in patient care, and just 3 per cent of the workforce are managers. The publicly funded NHS is the oldest single-payer health system in the world.
Headquarters: London
CEO/Head: David Nicholson
Operating out of the Indian government, Indian Railways oversees most of India's rail transportation. India has the second-largest railway network in the world (under one management), carrying over 30 million passengers a day. This system became unified in 1951, after combining 42 different Indian railroad companies.
Headquarters: New Delhi
CEO/Head: Dinesh Trivedi
Established in 2006, this enormous Chinese post office company started with $10 billion in capital and now owns the China Postal Air Freight Corporation and the China Postal Savings Bank.
Headquarters: Beijing
CEO/Head: Liu Andong
The world's largest contract electronics maker is Hon Hai, based out of Taipai. The assemblers of Apple's iPhones and iPad's came under fire recently for heavy pollution in mainland China. Other clients for the manufacturing giant include Nokia and Sony.
Headquarters: Taipei
CEO/Head: Tai-Ming Gou
