The 10 Biggest Controversies In The 2012 Super Bowl Ad Lineup

Just like last year, the road to Super Bowl XLVI was paved with conflicts, arguments and various legal and ethical hoops that companies jumped through before blowing $4 million on 30 seconds of publicity.
From animal rights abuses to ads that are too sexy for TV, here are the 10 issues to watch for during the commercial breaks.
Samsung is in the middle of a campaign featuring a series of ads that portray Apple fans as deluded sheep who don't realise how advanced Samsung's 4G Android phones are. Its Super Bowl ad will reportedly be another anti-iPhone chapter in the story.
There is a movement in the agency business to stop using live chimpanzees in ads, in favour of animated ones, so that the animals aren't subjected to any cruelty before or after they make the ads. Careerbuilder, however, has decided to stick with live monkeys. PETA isn't pleased.
Every year, GoDaddy makes a 'sexy' new Super Bowl ad featuring a hint of nudity and a sophomoric joke, often at the expense of racecar driver Danica Patrick. This year is no exception, despite the fact that research shows 'sexy' ads in broadcast venues make consumers like the brand 10 per cent less than other spots.
Colorado's FirstBank will air this spot in regional markets urging viewers not to watch other advertisers' commercials. The joke is that FB is so keen to serve its customers it has made a colossally boring ad that viewers can safely skip in order to use the bathroom and not miss the game.
Advertisers following FirstBank may not be pleased.
Shatner's stint as Priceline's 'Negotiator' is one of the strongest parts of its brand equity. And then they killed him! The company better have a good plan for replacing him on Sunday.
Skechers wanted to replace Kim Kardashian in this year's ad, so initially they did some filming at a greyhound racing track. Then a petition surfaced demanding that Skechers not use greyhounds in its ads -- race training is cruel and dogs are often discarded when their careers fade -- so Skechers switched to a French bulldog.
Anti-abortion activist Terry Randall is taking advantage of a loophole in federal election law to force NBC to run his 'presidential campaign' ads in some states with upcoming primaries. They will feature images of aborted fetuses. Nice.
No shortage of explosions, that's for sure. Here's an early version:
If you see a lot of GM models in other people's ads, that will be because the carmaker got its way with a fanciful plan to persuade other companies advertising in the bowl to use its vehicles when possible. NBC, which reserves the right to sell its own air time and not have it traded by other buyers, might have a problem with that.
Some spots in this year's game cost as much as $4 million for just 30 seconds of airtime. That's a 1,500 per cent increase from 1967 even though the audience topped out years ago.
