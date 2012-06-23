The 10 Biggest Changes Mayor Bloomberg Has Made To New York

Photo: stocklight / Shutterstock.com

Since taking office in 2002, New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg may have done more to change the city than any elected official in history.He’s led many crusades from education and gun control to that pesky little soda ban you may have heard of.



We think most of his changes have been progressive and for the benefit of NYC, but that hasn’t prevented one of the world’s wealthiest men from escaping controversy or scrutiny.

Though Bloomberg got many laws passed over the past 10 years to change the city, we narrowed it down to his 10 biggest changes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.