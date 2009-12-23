The 10 Biggest Backdating Settlements

Backdating seems so mid-decade.



It was back in 2005 that the stream of securities lawsuits involving the back dating of stock options began.

There may not be a big firm associate alive that did not have the taks of investigating out how, when and why options were issued.

Like every financial scandal, it brought forth a ton of securities-related class action litigation. And though most people had put backdating in the backburners of their minds, it has been in the news in this very last part of the decade.

Last week, federal judge threw out a criminal backdating complaint — and a guilty plea — relating to backdating allegations against Broadcom executives. And yesterday brought the second biggest backdating settlement of all time.

The RiskMetrics Group’s Securities Litigation Watch has compiled a database of all the class action backdating lawsuits and their ultimate outcomes. As of December 18, the total settlements in options backdating class actions equals nearly $1.8 billion.

We’ve pulled the top 10. From the (relatively) paltry $18,000,000 Rambus paid to the absolutely monster 2008 UnitedHealth settlement…

Click here for the Top 10 Backdating Class Action Settlements>>>

(Pictured is then-CEO of UnitedHealth, William McGuire, in 2008; McGuire was CEO when the suit was settled.)

#10 - Rambus, Inc. Settlement Amount: $18,000,000

Date Filed: July 17, 2006

Date Settled: September 7, 2007

# 9 - Openwave Systems Inc. Settlement Amount: $20,000,000

Date Filed: February 21, 2007

Date Settled: August 28, 2008 Image: Openwave.com

#8 - Quest Software Settlement Amount: $29,400,000

Date Filed: October 27, 2006

Date Settled: November 3, 2009 Image: Quest.com

#7 - Monster Worldwide, Inc. Settlement Amount: $47,500,000

Date Filed: March 15, 2007

Date Settled: July 31, 2008 Image: Former CEO James Treacy

#6 - KLA-Tencor Corp. Settlement Amount: $65,000,000

Date Filed: June 26, 2006

Date Settled: January 24, 2008 Photo: CEO Rick Wallace, from KLA-Tencor

#5 - Marvell Technology Group Settlement Amount: $72,000,000

Date Filed: October 6, 2006

Date Settled: June 9, 2009 Photo: CEO Sehat Sutardja

#4 - Mercury Interactive Corp. Settlement Amount: $117,500,000

Date Filed: 8/19/2005

Date Settled: 10/15/2007 Hewlett-Packard acquired Mercury in 2006.

#3 - Brocade Communications Systems Settlement Amount: $160,000,000 Date Filed: May 19, 2005

Date Settled: June 2, 2008 #2 - Comverse Technology, Inc. Settlement Amount: $225,000,000

Date Filed: April 19, 2006

Date Settled: December 17, 2009 (The settlement requires approval of federal judge in Brooklyn.) Image: Comverse.com

#1 - United Health Group, Inc. Settlement Amount: $925,500,000

Date Filed: May 5, 2006

Date Settled: July 2, 2008 Image: CEO Stephen Hemsley

The Full Top 10 List 1. UnitedHealth Group -- $925,500,000 2. Comverse Technology -- $225,000,000 3. Brocade Communications Systems -- $160,000 4. Mercury Interactive Corp. -- $117,500,000 5. Marvell Technology Group -- $72,000,000 6. KLA-Tencor -- 65,000,000 7. Monster Worldwide, Inc. -- $47,500,000 8. Quest Software -- $29,400,000 9. Openwave Systems -- $20,000,000 10. Rambus, Inc. -- $18,000,000 Data compiled by RiskMetrics Group

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.