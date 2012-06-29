Meet The 10 Biggest Art Collectors Of 2012

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
It’s been a big year for art collecting, with major works sold and multiple auction records shattered.These collectors, who were just named in the top 10 of ARTNews’ annual list of the 200 biggest collectors in the world, are truly at the top of their game.
We’re taking a closer look at the collections of the top 10 (in alphabetical order). See the complete list at ARTNews.
Who are they? Arnault is the head of LVMH, the largest luxury goods conglomerate in the world. He's worth an estimated $41 billion. Hélène, his wife, is a pianist.
What's in his collection? Until 2003, Arnault was the owner of art auction house Phillips de Pury & Company, and LVMH has long been a patron of the arts. Arnault is personally known for his contemporary collection, which includes pieces by Picasso, Yves Klein, Henry Moore and Andy Warhol.
LVMH is currently building a Gehry-designed art museum in Paris.
Who are they? Leon Black, the founder of Apollo Global Management, is worth an estimated $3.5 billion. His wife Debra is a Broadway producer.
What's in their collection? In 2005, Black reportedly paid $27 million for Constantin Brancusi's 'Bird in Space,' at the time a record for a sculpture.
He sits on the board of trustees for the Museum of Modern Art and in March donated $48 million to Dartmouth, his alma mater, for the construction of a visual arts centre.
Who are they? Broad is the founder of both SunAmerica Inc. and KB Home. He is a major philanthropist whose foundations have assets of over $2 billion.
What's in their collection? Last year they broke ground on The Broad, a Los Angeles museum intended to house their vast collection.
They own works by around 200 artists, including Jeff Koons, Jasper Johns, Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat, Roy Lichtenstein, Cindy Sherman and Joseph Beuys.
Who is he? Chen is the founder of Taiwanese electronics company Yageo.
What's in his collection? Chen is known for his collection of modern and contemporary art, which he has been working on since the mid-1990s. In 2008 he paid $3.8 million for a rare painting of Lucian Freud by Francis Bacon, at the time a record for a painting of its size.
His collection includes works by Andy Warhol, Cy Twombly, Gerhard Richter, as well as contemporary art from China and Taiwan.
Who are they? Cohen is the founder of hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, and has an estimated net worth of around $9.3 billion.
What's in their collection? Cohen is known for dropping huge sums of money on big-name artists: Cohen reportedly spent $137.5 million on de Kooning's Woman III (the second most expensive painting ever sold), and was a VIP guest at this year's Art Basel fair in Switzerland.
His name was tossed around as the potential buyer of Edvard Munch's 'The Scream,' which sold for $120 million a few months back. He also has some strange pieces in his collection, including a shark in formaldehyde by Damien Hirst.
Who are they? Lauder, who is Chairman Emeritus of cosmetics company Estee Lauder, is worth an estimated $3.3 billion. He and wife Jo Carole are active philanthropists.
What's in their collection? According to ArtNews, the Lauders collection includes late-19th- and early-20th-century art, especially German and Austrian; decorative art; medieval art; arms and armour.
In 2006, Lauder bought Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I for $135 million, a record price at the time. The work hangs in the Neue Gallerie, an art museum he opened in 2001 on the Upper East Side.
Who is he? Mavromatis is a Greek art collector based in Paris who made his fortune in investment banking and asset management.
What's in his collection? He has an extensive collection of postwar and modern art. In June 2011 he paid around $28 million for one of Picasso's famous paintings of Dora Maar.
Who is he? Niarchos is the eldest son of the Greek shipping magnate Stavros Niarchos, worth an estimated $2.5 billion.
What's in his collection? Niarchos inherited his late father's art collection, which included numerous Impressionist and modern masterpieces. Among them is Picasso's self-portrait Yo, Picasso, which Stavros bought in 1989 for $47.8 million.
He's also believed to be the anonymous buyer of Vincent van Gogh's Self-Portrait at a 1998 Christie's auction, which sold for $71.5 million, and 1994, he bought Andy Warhol's Red Marilyn for $3.63 million.
Who is he? The founder of luxury conglomerate PPR, which owns Gucci and a ton of other brands. His estimated net worth is $11.5 billion.
What's in his collection? Pinault is the owner of Christie's and an avid collector: his works are displayed in two museums in Venice and he reportedly owns some 2,000 pieces, many acquired directly from artists such as Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons, according to Slate.
He also displays works at his Paris home and will probably use the wall space in his new $32 million London townhouse to showcase additional art.
Who is she? The Sheikha is the daughter of the Emir of Qatar and chair of the board of the Qatar Museums Authority. Last year, Art+Auction called her the most powerful person in the art world.
What's in her collection? She is in charge of purchasing art for Qatar, the world's biggest buyer of modern art. She's believed to be behind major acquisitions including Rothkos, Warhols, and other works in Doha's three national museums, according to ArtInfo.
Qatar was reportedly the buyer of Paul Cézanne's The Card Players, for which it was said to have paid more than $250 million--by far the most expensive piece of art ever sold.
