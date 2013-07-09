The 10 Biggest Advertisers In America, Ranked By Dollars Spent Annually

An image from the McDonald’s Facebook page.

Walmart, America’s biggest employer, is merely the 10th biggest advertiser in the U.S. according to data gathered by Kantar and supplied to Ad Age.



Some of the usual suspects have also made the top 10 — McDonald’s, Macy’s and T-Mobile for instance.

But there are a few big spenders who didn’t make the cut.

Apple was merely the 12th biggest spender, at $662 million. Samsung spent $597 million, and came at No. 15 in the ranking.

