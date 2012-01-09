The 10 Big Stories You Missed In The Past Week

Photo: edkohler via Flickr

Don’t blame yourself if you missed a few key things this week. Even with one eye on CNBC and the other on your Bloomberg terminal, it’s likely you’d only remember the job announcements.Unemployment declined to 8.5% from an upwardly revised 8.7% reading in November. Payrolls expanded by 200,000, topping estimates by 54,000.



At the same time, manufacturers added 23,000 new jobs, verse an expected increase of 6,000. Public sector layoffs also came in below forecasts, at 12,000 in December.

A day earlier initial claims beat economist predictions and Challenger layoffs fell to a six-month low for the same period.

But that wasn’t all that happened.

