The 10 Big Stocks That Mutual Funds Are Crazy About

Interesting chart here from Goldman Sachs on large-cap mutual fund holdings…



Photo: Goldman Sachs

The left column shows the top 10 stocks that funds like relative to their weight in the S&P 500.

So in other words, mutual funds are overweight Dow Chemical, to the tune of 16 basis points. Technically, funds own a lot more GE shares (top of the right column) than Dow Chemical, but compared to GE’s weight in the S&P 500, mutual funds are relatively sceptical of it.

The whole top 10:

Dow Chemical

Union Pacific

Lockheed Martin

Potash

Celanese (a high-tech materials company)

Waste Management

FedEx

Precision Castparts (high tech parts)

Canadian National Ralway

Praxair (industrial gasses)

