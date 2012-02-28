The 10 Big Stocks That Mutual Funds Are Crazy About

Joe Weisenthal

Interesting chart here from Goldman Sachs on large-cap mutual fund holdings…

chart

Photo: Goldman Sachs

The left column shows the top 10 stocks that funds like relative to their weight in the S&P 500.

So in other words, mutual funds are overweight Dow Chemical, to the tune of 16 basis points. Technically, funds own a lot more GE shares (top of the right column) than Dow Chemical, but compared to GE’s weight in the S&P 500, mutual funds are relatively sceptical of it.

The whole top 10:

  • Dow Chemical
  • Union Pacific
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Potash
  • Celanese (a high-tech materials company)
  • Waste Management
  • FedEx
  • Precision Castparts (high tech parts)
  • Canadian National Ralway
  • Praxair (industrial gasses)

