The 10 Big Stocks That Mutual Funds Are Crazy About

Interesting chart here from Goldman Sachs on large-cap mutual fund holdings…
Photo: Goldman Sachs
The left column shows the top 10 stocks that funds like relative to their weight in the S&P 500.
So in other words, mutual funds are overweight Dow Chemical, to the tune of 16 basis points. Technically, funds own a lot more GE shares (top of the right column) than Dow Chemical, but compared to GE’s weight in the S&P 500, mutual funds are relatively sceptical of it.
The whole top 10:
- Dow Chemical
- Union Pacific
- Lockheed Martin
- Potash
- Celanese (a high-tech materials company)
- Waste Management
- FedEx
- Precision Castparts (high tech parts)
- Canadian National Ralway
- Praxair (industrial gasses)
