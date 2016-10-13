The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for September 2016

The top selling ebook in Australia for September was the Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins, according to Amazon.

The best-selling psychological thriller has been made into a movie starring Emily Blunt.

Three books in a series about a billionaire who only wants to be a cop come in at second, eighth and ninth.

Here are the top 10 ebooks in Australia:

1. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

2. No Ordinary Billionaire (The Sinclairs Book 1) by J.S. Scott

3. The Dress Shop of Dreams by Menna van Praag

4. Daughter Of Australia by Harmony Verna

5. In the Clearing (The Tracy Crosswhite Series Book 3) by Robert Dugoni

6. The Amber Keeper by Freda Lightfoot

7. The Magpies By Mark Edwards

8. The Forbidden Billionaire (The Sinclairs Book 2) by J.S. Scott

9. The Billionaire’s Touch (The Sinclairs Book 3) by J.S. Scott

10. My Sister’s Grave (The Tracy Crosswhite Series Book 1) by Robert Dugoni

