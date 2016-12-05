The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for November 2016

Part of the cover of Night School. Image: Penguin

The top selling ebook in Australia for November was the The Harbour Master featuring Amsterdam detective Henk van der Pol, according to Amazon.

And the latest installment of the life of wandering former US Army MP Jack Reacher, Night School, comes in second.

Here are the top 10 ebooks in Australia:

1. The Harbour Master: (Detective Henk van der Pol) Pembrey, Daniel

2. Night School: (Jack Reacher 21) Child, Lee

3. Safe With Me: Slater, K.L.

4. The Girl on the Train: Hawkins, Paula

5. The Wrong Side of Goodbye: (Harry Bosch) Connelly, Michael

6. PAID FOR: Riley, Alexa

7. In a Class of Their Own: Gray, Millie

8. Robert B. Parker’s The Devil Wins: (Jesse Stone) Coleman, Reed Farrel

9. Gray Justice : (A Tom Gray Novel Book 1) McDermott, Alan

10. Gone to Ground: Jalowicz-Simon, Marie

