The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for May 2016

A female cop lead is the main character of the latest top selling ebook in Australia, My Sister’s Grave, the first installment in the Tracy Crosswhite series.

In this thriller, the homicide detective who has dedicated her life to tracking down killers now has to find her sister’s murderer.

Her Final Breath, the second in the series by Robert Dugoni, comes in at number four on the best selling list.

The Girl in the Ice, another detective tale and a former number 1 on the ebook list, is seventh.

These are the top 10 ebooks in Australia for May 2016, according to Amazon:

1. My Sister’s Grave (The Tracy Crosswhite Series Book 1) by Robert Dugoni

2. The Amber Keeper by Freda Lightfoot

3. Forgotten by Catherine McKenzie

4. Her Final Breath (The Tracy Crosswhite Series Book 2) by Robert Dugoni

5. A Death in Sweden by Kevin Wignall

6. Look Behind You by Sibel Hodge

7. The Girl in the Ice (Detective Erika Foster Book 1) by Robert Bryndza

8. Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

9. You Sent Me a Letter by Lucy Dawson

10. The CEO Buys In (Wager of Hearts Book 1) by Nancy Herkness

