The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for March 2017

Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of HBO’s Big Little Lies. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A book about the mystery of a missing boy is the number one bestselling ebook on Amazon in Australia in March 2017.

Silent Child by Sarah A. Denzil is about a boy who disappears in a river, presumed drowned, but returns 10 years later.

Australian Liane Moriarty’s book Big Little Lies, now an HBO television series starring Reece Witherspooon and Nicole Kidman, comes in at number 5.

Here are the top 10 ebooks:

1. Silent Child Denzil, Sarah A.

2. After You Left Mason, Carol

3. Furious (Faith McMann Trilogy Book 1) Ragan, T.R.

4. Bad Little Girl Vick, Frances

5. Big Little Lies Moriarty, Liane

6. Outrage (Faith McMann Trilogy Book 2) Ragan, T.R.

7. Cole Tijan

8. The Brethren Grisham, John

9. Jasper Jones Silvey, Craig

10. The Missing Ones (Detective Lottie Parker Book 1) Gibney, Patricia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.