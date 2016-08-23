The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for July 2016

Part of the cover of The Tea Planter’s Wife. Image: Supplied.

A story about a 19-year-old who goes to what was then called Ceylon to join her new husband tops the ebooks list for July.

The Tea Planter’s Wife by Dinah Jefferies, who was born in Malaysia, is tale of guilt, betrayal and untold secrets set in colonial era Ceylon.

At number two is Truly Madly Guilty, by Sydney-based author Liane Moriarty, a story of marriage, sex, parenthood and friendship.

These are the top 10 ebooks in Australia for July 2016, according to Amazon:

1. The Tea Planter’s Wife by Dinah Jefferies

2. Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty

3. Gray Justice (A Tom Gray Novel Book 1) by Alan McDermott

4. Dark Angel by Geoffrey Archer

5. War Brides by Helen Bryan

6. Bossman by Vi Keeland

7. The Late Blossoming of Frankie Green by Laura Kemp

8. When I’m Gone: A Novel by Emily Bleeker

9. The Touch by Colleen McCullough

10. Gray Resurrection (A Tom Gray Novel Book 2) by Alan McDermott

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.