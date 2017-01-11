The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for December 2016

Tea picking in India. Biju Boro/AFP/Getty Images

The Tea Planter’s Daughter is number one on the top ten selling Amazon ebooks in Australia for December.

The novel by Janet MacLeod Trotter is set in India and Britain in the 1930s and 1940s in turbulent times.

And the second in the series, The Tea Planter’s Bride, comes in at number seven.

Here are the top 10 ebooks in Australia for December, according to Amazon:

1. The Tea Planter’s Daughter (The India Tea Series Book 1) Trotter, Janet MacLeod

2. The Secret Wife Paul, Gill

3. The Silent Lady Cookson, Catherine

4. And Then She Was GONE Greyson, Christopher

5. Leaving Time Picoult, Jodi

6. The Crossing: A Bosch Novel (Harry Bosch) Connelly, Michael

7. The Tea Planter’s Bride (The India Tea Series Book 2) Trotter, Janet MacLeod

8. The Devil’s Work Edwards, Mark

9. Between You and Me Hall, Lisa

10. Everything We Keep Lonsdale, Kerry

