The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for August 2016

Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images

The magical world of Harry Potter has put the script of a stage play into number one position in ebooks in Australia.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the top selling ebook for August, according to Amazon.

Here are the top 10 in Australia:

1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Special Rehearsal Edition) by J.K. Rowling

2. Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty

3. When I’m Gone: A Novel by Emily Bleeker

4. Letting In Light by Emma Davies

5. Buried (A Bone Secrets Novel) by Kendra Elliot

6. The Short Drop (The Gibson Vaughn Series) by Matthew FitzSimmons

7. The Fifth Knight (The Fifth Knight Series Book 1) by E.M. Powell

8. Dark Crimes by Michael Hambling

9. When She Was Bad by Tammy Cohen

10. The Late Blossoming of Frankie Green by Laura Kemp

