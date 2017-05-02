The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for April 2017

Australian author Liane Moriarty (L) and actress Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of HBO’s Big Little Lies in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A crime thriller, Their Lost Daughters by Joy Ellis, is the number one bestselling ebook on Amazon in Australia in April 2017.

Two teenage girls go to a party but only one, Toni, survives. She is found deliriously wandering muddy fields.

The second place bestseller, and last week’s number one, is Silent Child by Sarah A. Denzil, about a boy who disappears in a river, presumed drowned, but returns 10 years later.

Here are the top 10 ebooks on Amazon for April:

1. Their Lost Daughter by Joy Ellis

2. Silent Child by Sarah A. Denzil

3. Me Without You by Kelly Rimmer

4. The Hope That Kills by Ed James

5. The Photographer’s Wife by Nick Alexander

6. From Sand and Ash by Amy Harmon

7. The Missing Ones By Patricia Gibney

8. Worth Killing For By Ed James

9. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

10. Sycamore Row by John Grisham

