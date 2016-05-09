The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for April 2016

A partial cover of Cold Moon. Supplied.

Three books in a series about the hunt for that most rare of all serial killers, a female, make it into the top 10 ebooks sold in Australia in April.

The series about a driven FBI agent trying to stop more murders is written by Alexandra Sokoloff. The first of the books, Huntress Moon, is in third place on this month’s list.

Page-turning thrillers dominate the top ten this month. At number one is Try Not to Breathe, a psychological thriller by Holly Seddon.

The top 10 ebooks for April 2016, according to Amazon:

1. Try Not to Breathe. By Holly Seddon

2. The Girl in the Ice (Detective Erika Foster Book 1) By Robert Bryndza

3. Huntress Moon (The Huntress/FBI Thrillers Book 1) By Alexandra Sokoloff

4. Blood Moon (The Huntress/FBI Thrillers Book 2) By Alexandra Sokoloff

5. The Bette Davis Club By Jane Lotter

6. Fool Me Once By Harlan Coben

7. The Memory Child By Steena Holmes

8. Cold Moon (The Huntress/FBI Thrillers Book 3) By Alexandra Sokoloff

9. Stuck-Up Suit By Vi Keeland

10. Five Sons and a 100 Muri of Rice: The story of a five year old bride in rural Nepal By Sharyn Steel

