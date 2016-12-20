The 10 bestselling ebooks in Australia for 2016

The two best-selling ebooks in Australia and New Zealand for 2016 are psychological thrillers.

Paula Hawkin’s The Girl on the Train, released two years ago, is at the top of the chart, no doubt due to its film adaptation this year.

Second is The Girl in the Ice, a tale of a serial killer seen through the eyes of Detective Erika Foster.

Australian author Liane Moriarty has two books, Truly Madly Guilty and Big Little Lies, in the top ten.

Here are this year’s top 10 ebooks downloaded in 2016 on the Kindle store on Amazon by Australian and New Zealand readers:

1. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

2. The Girl in the Ice by Robert Bryndza

3. Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

4. Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty

5. After You by Jojo Moyes

6. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

7. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Parts One and Two by J.K. Rowling

8. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriuarty

9. Try Not to Breathe by Holly Seddon

10. Night School: (Jack Reacher 21) by Lee Child

