The Writers Guild Releases Controversial List Of The Best TV Shows Ever

AMC’s ‘Mad Men’ is considered one of the best written shows to ever air on television.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) released a list of the 101 best written TV series.



The list spans seven decades of television.

Anything from comedies to dramas and variety talk shows along with children’s programming were in the running.

The ranking was decided by online voting from WGA members.

What made the controversial list?

“The Colbert Report” (50) is significantly higher than “The Golden Girls” (69). There are also a lot of ties.

“Roseanne” sits with both “The SHIELD” and “24.” Showtime series “Dexter” ties with the U.S. version of “The Office.”

HBO favourite “Game of Thrones” is way down the list at number 40.

And sorry zombie fans, “The Walking Dead” is nowhere to be found on the list. However, two of AMC’s other shows “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” do get shout outs.

You can read the full list here.

