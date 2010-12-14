The 10 Best Android Apps For Keeping Your Phone organised And Running Smoothly

Android phones allow users room for customisation, but if you’re not paying attention, you could end up with lost files or too many apps running in the background draining your battery.To protect yourself, there’s a number of apps in the Android Market that keep you organised, conserve memory and power, and let you delete programs you no longer use.

We compiled a list of the best apps to keep your phone clean and running smoothly.

Memory Booster helps you conserve power

Memory Booster monitors your phone's memory usage in real time and gives you options to conserve power. You can set it to automatically kill applications running in the background that eat up the most memory. There's also a tab that lets you view how much memory you've saved so you can determine which configuration works best for your habits.

Price: Free

Keep track of your to-do list with Evernote

Evernote's Android app will sync your account's notes across all platforms: iPhone, BlackBerry, PC, Mac, and the web. Like the iPhone app, you can take text, photo, and audio notes and tag them by subject or location.

Price: Free

View your PDFs with Adobe Reader

Adobe Reader is Adobe's official Android app for viewing PDFs on your phone. You can open PDFs from e-mails, web, or your Android device's local storage. The latest version of the app is also optimised for tablet-sized devices, so if you have a Samsung Galaxy Tab, this is a great app.

Price: Free

Dropbox syncs files with your PC

Dropbox for Android functions just like the iPhone app. You can view the files in your Dropbox account and share them over e-mail. There's not built-in document reader, so when you try to open a photo, PDF, or any other file type you are prompted to view it in another app.

Price: Free

Lookout will keep your phone virus-free

If you decide to download apps from a source other than the official Android Market, you should download Lookout. The app runs in the background and automatically scans new downloads for malware or viruses. You can also back up your phone's data to mylookout.com. With a premium account you can remote wipe or lock your phone if it is lost or stolen.

Price: Free. The premium account costs $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Advanced Task Killer will close apps that are hogging your memory

It can be tough to tell which apps are running in the background, eating up your phone's free memory and draining the battery. With an app killer like Advanced Task Killer, you can close running apps and view how much memory you have available to get the most out of your hardware. This app lets you manually close other programs, or you can set it to automatically kill the ones that are consuming memory.

Price: Free.

Get rid of unwanted apps with Uninstaller Pro

It's quite a process to delete apps on Android. You have to click through the Android Market and find the app you want to get rid of before you are prompted to delete it. With an app like Uninstaller Pro, you can quickly view a list of all applications and choose which one to install.

Price: Free

Edit your office documents from anywhere with Documents to Go

Documents to Go lets you view and edit Microsoft Office files, Google Docs, and PDFs. It's more expensive than your average app, but it's designed to essentially replace any need for your typical enterprise smartphone.

Price: $14.99 for the full version. Free for the lite version that will only let you view (not edit) documents.

Use Flash Player 10.1 to watch video and play web games

Flash doesn't look too hot on mobile devices, and it's a battery hog. But if you want to avoid missing out on any web content, you can download Adobe's Flash 10.1. It adds full Flash capability to your Android phone's browser for watching video, playing games, and viewing sites with Flash animations.

Price: Free

Never lose a file on your phone again with ASTRO File Manager

ASTRO File Manager lets you search, view, and sort through all files saved on your phone. It's perfect if you use your phone to store files.

Price: Free

