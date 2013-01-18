These Are The Best US Cities For Weight Loss

Photo: Flickr/Jarnoji

Every year, there are at least a handful of lists pointing out the “fattest” and “fittest” places in the country.Problem is that drawing a line between fat and skinny isn’t going to do anyone much good—especially if a healthier lifestyle is what they’re after.



Instead, real estate tracker Trulia decided to dig deeper, crunching the numbers for 100 of the largest U.S. metro areas to find out exactly which places are best suited for people looking to lose weight.

Click here to see the cities >

“Before we looked at the data, people in the office did a guessing game of which places would end up on the list,” Trulia Chief Economist Jed Kolko told BI. “A lot of people expected Miami, San Diego … [but] it turned out these aren’t necessarily the places that offer the best tools for losing weight.”

Kolko and his team looked at five factors* to rank the cities: healthy food options; access to outdoor activities; weight loss centres; gyms; and the ability for consumers to bike or walk to work.

When all was said and calculated, one clear trend emerged: These places don’t come cheap. In fact, six of the top 10 cities charge more than $200 per square foot for living space.

“These places tend to have spending power to support gyms, fitness centres, outdoor activities,” Kolko explained. “And these are all types of businesses that have an easier time surviving in more affluent areas because people have more spending power.”

*Methodology:

Food options: ratio of “slow food” establishments (supermarkets, specialty food markets, and full-service restaurants) divided by “fast food” establishments (convenience stores and fast-food restaurants)

Outdoors activities: sporting-goods stores per 1,000 households

Bike/Walk commuting: percentage of workers who commute by walking or biking.

Gyms: number of gyms, health clubs, and fitness centres per 1,000 households.

Weight loss programs: weight-loss and diet centres per 1,000 households

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.