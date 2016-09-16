Airfarewatchdog just came out with their annual ranking of the 10 best US airlines.

The rankings are determined by airlines’ performance in five categories:

customer satisfaction

on-time arrivals

canceled flights

mishandled baggage

denied boardings

Alaska Airlines maintained its number one spot from last year, while United jumped up a couple spots, leaving Spirit Airlines in last place.

The good news for fliers is that lower fuel costs this year have translated into more profit for airlines. In turn, this profit is being invested in areas that have helped increase overall customer satisfaction by 4.3% (last year’s increase was 2.9%).

There have been fewer cancellations, cheaper ticket prices, an increase in on-time arrivals, and an overall better in-flight experience thanks to free snack and entertainment options.

Here’s the complete ranking:

Alaska Delta JetBlue Southwest Virgina America Frontier United American Spirit

