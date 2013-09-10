Here's The Brand New List Of The 15 Best Universities In The World

The 2013 version of the most widely read university comparison rankings have been released.

The QS World University Rankings® considers more than 2,000 schools and evaluates more than 700 to rank the world’s best and

compare rankings by region, subject, academic field, research, reputation, and other criteria.

Here’s the overall top 15 (along with their university profile):

Notable changes from last year are that Harvard overtook Cambridge at #2, Imperial College London passed Oxford at #6, and Stanford jumped from #15 to #7.

There are currently 200 schools ranked, and a full list of 800 will be released at 9 a.m.

