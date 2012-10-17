The 10 Best Tweets That Sum Up The Response To Ray Lewis' Season-Ending Injury

Andrew Tredinnick
ray lewis

Photo: AP

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced yesterday afternoon that All-Pro linebacker Ray Lewis would be lost for the rest of the season after tearing his triceps muscle in his right arm during Sunday’s game.After hearing the news, people began to fear that the injury could potentially end his illustrious 17-year career.

Lewis is deemed by many to be the most dominating and passionate linebackers of all time, so his absence from the league is depressing to think about. He’s locked up 12 Pro Bowl appearances and his 57 tackles this season are that fourth-most in the NFL.

That’s why it’s so hard for people to believe that this could be the end of Lewis’ career.

He's looked up to as one of the hardest-working players around the league.

And almost no one wants to see his career come to an end.

His numbers speak for themselves.

That's why many believe Lewis to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

People are afraid of him, injured or not.

But even those players hate to see him hurt.

And it's a huge loss for the Ravens.

It was the second of two huge injuries over the weekend.

There are several reasons the injury might be mark the end.

But many believe Lewis is too strong-willed to let that happen.

More NFL

The 18 NFL Players You Have To Follow On Twitter >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.