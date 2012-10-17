The 10 Best Tweets That Sum Up The Response To Ray Lewis' Season-Ending Injury

Photo: AP

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced yesterday afternoon that All-Pro linebacker Ray Lewis would be lost for the rest of the season after tearing his triceps muscle in his right arm during Sunday’s game.After hearing the news, people began to fear that the injury could potentially end his illustrious 17-year career.



Lewis is deemed by many to be the most dominating and passionate linebackers of all time, so his absence from the league is depressing to think about. He’s locked up 12 Pro Bowl appearances and his 57 tackles this season are that fourth-most in the NFL.

That’s why it’s so hard for people to believe that this could be the end of Lewis’ career.

