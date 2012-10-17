The 10 Best Tweets That Sum Up The Response To Ray Lewis' Season-Ending Injury

Photo: AP
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced yesterday afternoon that All-Pro linebacker Ray Lewis would be lost for the rest of the season after tearing his triceps muscle in his right arm during Sunday’s game.After hearing the news, people began to fear that the injury could potentially end his illustrious 17-year career.
Lewis is deemed by many to be the most dominating and passionate linebackers of all time, so his absence from the league is depressing to think about. He’s locked up 12 Pro Bowl appearances and his 57 tackles this season are that fourth-most in the NFL.
That’s why it’s so hard for people to believe that this could be the end of Lewis’ career.
Ray Lewis has helped progress this game so guys like myself have something to strive to be...a professional. Prayers sent up
-- Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 15, 2012
I have so much respect for the way Ray Lewis plays the game. I hope this isn't it for him!!!
-- mark schlereth (@markschlereth) October 15, 2012
40/30. Ray Lewis is the only player in NFL history with 40 sacks and 30 interceptions.
-- Numbers Never Lie (@ESPN_Numbers) October 15, 2012
If Ray Lewis is indeed done, in five years we may witness the greatest Hall of Fame induction speech ever.
-- Jamar Hudson (@jamarhudson) October 15, 2012
While i dont like getting hit by him, im sorry to hear about ray lewis being out for the yr...hes as iconic to the NFL as anyone in the game
-- DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) October 15, 2012
Aren't many players you can say this about ... Ray Lewis IS the Ravens. Has very much defined who they've been since arriving in Baltimore.
-- Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 15, 2012
Ray Lewis' tricep will NEVER be as classy as Derek Jeter's ankle.
-- Drew Magary (@drewmagary) October 15, 2012
Why Lewis might quit: 1 He's 37, not playing well. 2 Wants to see son play at UM next yr. 3 Has massive off-field media ops when he quits.
-- Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) October 15, 2012
The Ray Lewis i know will not end his career off this injury.He's conquered much more than this.He will determine when its over not a injury
-- DeionSanders (@DeionSanders) October 15, 2012
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.