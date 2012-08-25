The 10 Best Towns For The Rich And Single

If you’re rich and single, consider moving to Newton, Massachusetts, where the people are wealthy, famous and unattached.Newton earned the number one spot on CNN’s Money magazine’s list of the 25 Best Places For the Rich and Single. The list is part of the magazine’s annual roundup of the Best places to live in America, based on factors like job opportunities, fiscal strength, schools and safety.

The rich and single list looks at towns and cities with the highest median incomes and populations of single people.

Here are the top 10 towns from their list. Check out Money‘s full list (part of the September issue) here.

#10 Mountain View, CA

Population: 76,036

Single: 34.9%

Median Family Income: $109,129

#9 Oak Park, IL

Population: 52,014

Single: 32.8%

Median Family Income: $109,258

#8 Towson, MD

Population: 56,362

Single: 35.8%

Median Family Income: $111,739

#7 Sandy Springs, GA

Population: 89,642

Single: 35.3%

Median Family Income: $113,929

#6 Irvine, CA

Population: 213,600

Single: 32.5%

Median Family Income: $116,232

#5 Redondo Beach, CA

Population: 66,882

Single: 33.6%

Median Family Income: $118,525

#4 Arlington, VA

Population: 209,969

Single: 41.5%

Median Family Income: $132,580

#3 Brookline, MA

Population: 59,142

Single: 41.8%

Median Family Income: $139,756

#2 Hoboken, NJ

Population: 52,151

Single: 59.9%

Median Family Income: $140,780

#1 Newton, MA

Population: 84,655

Single: 31.2%

Median Family Income: $145,639

