The Top 10 Tablets Right Now (And Four Of Them Are iPads)

Manufacturers are releasing new tablets at an accelerating pace, so it’s pretty tough to keep track of what’s out there.



Consumer Reports released a list today ranking the 10 best tablets available right now.

Each tablet was evaluated on several categories including ease of use, battery life, display, and touch response.

Each individual model of the iPad was included in the rankings, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that it takes up four of the top five spots.

We expect this list to get shaken up quite a bit once Samsung’s new line of Galaxy Tabs are released this summer.

Check out how the other tablets stacked up below.

#10 Archos 70 Internet Tablet Price: $270 Operating system: Android 2.2 Froyo Screen size: 7 inches The bottom line: Moderately easy to use and very portable, but the display isn't so great. #9 Dell Streak 7 Price: $450 Operating system: Android 2.2 Froyo Screen Size: 7 inches The bottom line: Poor battery life (less than 4 hours) but a decent screen and several useful features. #8 Archos 101 Internet Tablet 8 GB Price: ~$285.99

Operating system: Android 2.2 Froyo

Screen size: 10.1 inches

The bottom line: Middle-of-the-road markings in almost every category. But it has decent battery life (7.4 hours) and very good touch response.

#7 Viewsonic Viewpad 7 Price: ~$399.99

Operating system: Android 2.2 Froyo

Screen size: 7 inches

The bottom line: This lightweight (0.82 pounds) tablet is full of useful features like 3G data and rear and front-facing cameras.

#6 Samsung Galaxy Tab Price: ~$400 (some carriers will sell it for as little as $199.99 with a contract)

Operating system: Android 2.2 Froyo

Screen size: 7 inches

The bottom line: Until recently, this was the iPad's number one rival. It's easily the best 7-inch tablet available right now.

#5 Apple iPad 32 GB (wifi only) Price: No longer sold by Apple, but you can find from resellers on eBay or Craigslist.

Operating system: iOS

Screen size: 9.7 inches

The bottom line: Excellent battery life (10 hours), a huge library of apps, and easy to use.

#4 Motorola Xoom Price: $800

Operating system: Android 3.0 Honeycomb

Screen size: 9.7 inches

The bottom line: The first Android tablet to run Honeycomb, and the best alternative to the iPad.

#3 Apple iPad 32 GB (wifi and 3G) Price: No longer sold by Apple. Check with resellers on eBay or Craigslist.

Operating system: iOS

Screen size: 9.7 inches

The bottom line: The same features as the iPad, but with 3G internet access from AT&T

#2 Apple iPad 2 32 GB (wifi only) Price: $599

Operating system: iOS

Screen size: 9.7 inches

The bottom line: Apple's update to the original iPad. It's thinner and lighter than the original and has dual cameras.

#1 Apple iPad 2 32 GB (wifi and 3G) Price: $729

Operating system: iOS

Screen size: 9.7 inches

The bottom line: Same as the iPad 2 wifi only model, but offers 3G internet from AT&T or Verizon.

