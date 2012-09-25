The 10 Best Suburbs In America

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

The suburbs conjure up images of white picket fences, Little League games and a peaceful refuge from the bustling city. But with so many suburbs cropped up around big cities around the U.S., it can be difficult to determine which suburbs are the best.Coldwell Banker recently released their list of the Best Places to Live for Suburbanites, as part of its “Best Places to Live” series.



They studied trends in more than 11,000 suburbs across the U.S. and looked at a variety of factors, including access to amenities like grocery stores and banks, proximity to good schools, commuting distance and community safety.

Their study revealed some interesting insights into life in the suburbs, where about 75% of people own their homes, 92% drive to work, and most people tend to eat meals at home.

Coldwell Banker also found that the best suburb in the country is Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, where nearly 100% of the people own their own homes and the commutes to nearby Denver average about 20 minutes.

#10 Huntington Woods, Mich. (Suburb of Detroit-Warren-Livonia) Score: 961.65 This Detroit suburb was modelled after Huntington, England, and is filled with historic homes. The town, which is home to the Rackham Golf Course and the Detroit Zoo, fosters a sense of community with its many clubs, like the Boy Scouts and the Garden Club. #9 Rossmoor, Calif. (Suburb of Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana) Score: 962.03 Orange County's Rossmoor is only a short drive from L.A., but it feels like it's a world away with its laid-back lifestyle and quiet suburban feel. There are nice community facilities, like the Rossmoor Park Community centre and Rossmoor Shopping Village. #8 East Grand Rapids, Mich. (Suburb of Grand Rapids) Score: 963.28 Founded in the 1830s, East Grand Rapids is the quintessential American small town, home to former President Gerald Ford and author Chris Van Allsburg, who wrote The Polar Express and Jumanji. The peaceful town wraps around Reeds Lake and offers ample opportunity for swimming and boating in the lake. #7 Indian Hills, Ky. (Suburb of Louisville/Jefferson County) Score: 963.75 Located along the Ohio River, this wealthy town is just 7 miles from Louisville, Kentucky, making the commute to the nearby city very easy. The quaint town celebrates major holidays with gusto, from its annual Independence Day Parade to serious Oktoberfest celebrations. #6 Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J. (Suburb of New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island) Score: 967.14 Dating from the 1600s, the wealthy town of Ho-Ho-Kus is filled with charming, historic architecture, like The Hermitage, a National Historic Landmark and museum that briefly housed George Washington during the Revolutionary War. The town is committed to maintaining its surrounding forests, and was named 'Tree City USA' by the National Arbor Day Foundation. #5 Wolf Trap, Va. (Suburb of Washington-Arlington-Alexandria) Score: 969.37 Less than 20 miles from Washington, D.C., Wolf Trap is perhaps best known for the Wolf Trap National Park for Performing Arts, which hosts everything from opera and theatre to dance and is especially popular in the warm summer months. #4 Englewood Cliffs, N.J. (Suburb of New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island) Score: 970.93 Englewood Cliffs allows residents to enjoy the natural surroundings and beauty of the Hudson River and Palisades while still being incredibly close to the big city--it's only 9 miles from downtown Manhattan. #3 Haworth, N.J. (Suburb of New York-Northern New Jersey-Long Island) Score: 972.36 Haworth's history dates back to pre-revolutionary times, when it was known primarily for its agriculture. Today, this suburb has several golf courses, seasonal farmers markets, and a community of wealthy, glamorous residents. (Actress Brooks Shields and Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Carl Hubbell have both called Haworth home.) #2 Clyde Hill, Wash. (Suburb of Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue) Score: 972.57 A charming Seattle suburb, Clyde Hill offers quiet tree-lined streets, excellent public and private schools, and gorgeous views of the Seattle skyline, Mount Rainier and Lake Washington. There are also a high percentage of single family homes here. #1 Cherry Hills Village, Colo. (Suburb of Denver) Score: 1,000 Residents of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, can enjoy the area's pristine nature and spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains at the Cherry Hills Land Preserve, which has trails and parks that are open to the public. A short commute from Denver, the town fosters a true sense of community with town-wide events like the annual tree lighting ceremony. Most of the homes here are single family homes. You've seen the suburbs, but what about the cities? Click here for the 20 most expensive cities on the planet >

