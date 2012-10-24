The 10 Best States To Retire In This Year

Photo: Flickr via pdxjeff

Ask anyone to name the states most coveted by retirees in the U.S. and chances are high they’d fire off a list of sun magnets on either coast.But as today’s seniors look toward retirement with nest eggs battered by the recession, more thought will go into choosing their final zip code than climate alone.



In a search for the best states to retire, MoneyRates.com’s Richard Barrington spent weeks analysing what he says are the seven key factors seniors should consider:

Cost of living, property taxes, violent crime rates, climate, life expectancy for seniors, recent population growth in the senior demographic and unemployment.

“Retirees and young people have very different concerns,” Barrington told Business Insider. “Crime’s a good example. Older folks are especially vulnerable to crime and they tend to worry about it more.”

