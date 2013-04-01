The 10 Best Small Towns In America

America’s big cities may get all the splashy buzz, but for savvy travellers, our small towns are our best-kept secrets.



In a time when “authentic” is a travel buzzword, these hamlets are attracting visitors with an often unexpected—and surprisingly sophisticated—array of independent and locally-minded cultural, outdoor, and culinary offerings, all minus the urban price tags.

The only downside to all this small town regeneration? Narrowing down this list to just 10 favourites.

Our editors pored over the possibilities, ultimately picking the winners based on criteria like population (all are under 50,000 people), and draws like great local eats, interesting museums and cultural points, and noteworthy natural attractions or outdoor adventures. The result is a list that should inspire travellers of all walks to fill up the gas tank and hit the road.

