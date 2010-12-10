The 10 Best Selling iPad Apps of 2010

Whereas all the best selling iPhone apps of 2010 were games, the top iPad apps were a mix of fun and productivity.Apple had a great year with its own Pages, Keynote, and Numbers all in the top five.

Just goes to show that more people are using their iPads to get things done rather than goof off.

We put together Apple’s list of the best selling iPad apps of the year. Check it out.

#1 Pages

Pages is a word processor that lets you create and edit word documents.

Click here to download. ($9.99)

#2 GoodReader

GoodReader lets you view, annotate, and edit PDFs on your iPad.

Click here to download. ($2.99)

#3 Numbers

Numbers lets you view, edit, and create spreadsheets on your iPad.

Click here to download. ($9.99)

#4 Angry Birds HD

Angry Birds is the insanely popular game where you launch birds at evil pigs. Weird, quirky, and fun.

Click here to download. ($4.99)

#5 Keynote

Keynote is Apple's presentation editor and creator for iPad. You can view, edit, and create Powerpoints and other slideshows.

Click here to download. ($9.99)

#6 Glee Karaoke

Glee Karaoke lets you sing along with your favourite songs from the hit TV series on FOX.

Click here to download. ($0.99)

#7 WolframAlpha

WolframAlpha gives you information on trending information. It's like a real-time Wikipedia.

Click here to download. ($1.99)

#8 Pinball HD

Pinball HD is a basic pinball game for the iPad.

Click here to download Pinball HD. ($0.99)

#9 Friendly Plus for Facebook

Since there's no official Facebook app for iPad, Friendly Plus syncs with your account and lets you do everything from update your status to create photo albums.

Click here to download Friendly Plus for Facebook. ($0.99)

#10 Star Walk for iPad

Star Walk gives you information on planets, stars, constellations, and other interesting facts about the universe.

Click here to download Star Walk for iPad. ($4.99)

