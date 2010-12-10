The 10 Best Selling iPad Apps of 2010

Photo: apple.com
Whereas all the best selling iPhone apps of 2010 were games, the top iPad apps were a mix of fun and productivity.Apple had a great year with its own Pages, Keynote, and Numbers all in the top five.
Just goes to show that more people are using their iPads to get things done rather than goof off.
We put together Apple’s list of the best selling iPad apps of the year. Check it out.
Pages is a word processor that lets you create and edit word documents.
Angry Birds is the insanely popular game where you launch birds at evil pigs. Weird, quirky, and fun.
Keynote is Apple's presentation editor and creator for iPad. You can view, edit, and create Powerpoints and other slideshows.
Glee Karaoke lets you sing along with your favourite songs from the hit TV series on FOX.
WolframAlpha gives you information on trending information. It's like a real-time Wikipedia.
Since there's no official Facebook app for iPad, Friendly Plus syncs with your account and lets you do everything from update your status to create photo albums.
Star Walk gives you information on planets, stars, constellations, and other interesting facts about the universe.
