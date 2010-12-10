The 10 Best Selling iPad Apps of 2010

Get productive!

Photo: apple.com

Whereas all the best selling iPhone apps of 2010 were games, the top iPad apps were a mix of fun and productivity.Apple had a great year with its own Pages, Keynote, and Numbers all in the top five.



Just goes to show that more people are using their iPads to get things done rather than goof off.

We put together Apple’s list of the best selling iPad apps of the year. Check it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.