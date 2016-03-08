The 10 best selling ebooks in Australia for February 2016

The Girl You Lost by Kathryn Croft. Supplied.

A Pulitzer prize winner, mysteries, a thriller and romance take their place in the most bought ebooks in Australia this month.

A number one is The Girl You Lost, a thriller from Kathryn Croft about the disappearance of a baby girl. Tenth is the All the Light We Cannot See, a World War II tale which won the 2015 Pulitzer prize.

These are the top 10 ebooks for February 2016, according to Amazon:

1. The Girl You Lost: A gripping psychological thriller by Kathryn Croft

2. A Sister’s Promise by Renita D’Silva

3. Lakeside Cottage by Susan Wiggs

4. The Italian Lesson by Frankie McGowan

5. The Last Girl (The Dominion Trilogy Book 1) by Joe Hart

6. Smoke by Catherine McKenzie

7. Second Nature by Nora Roberts

8. Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

9. In Cold Blood (A Beatrix Rose Thriller Book 1) by Mark Dawson

10. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

