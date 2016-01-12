The 10 best selling eBooks in Australia for December

Ian Waldie/Getty Images

The Silent Lady, a mystery about a homeless person who suddenly appears at the offices of a London solicitor, is the number one selling eBook in Australia.

A bit of outback romance, Different This Time: Molly Downs Outback Romance Series by Tess McCallum, also makes it into the top ten this month.

These are the top ten eBooks for December 2015, according to Amazon:

1. The Silent Lady by Catherine Cookson

2. The Good Neighbor by A. J. Banner

3. The Girl from Krakow: A Novel by Alex Rosenberg

4. Follow You Home by Mark Edwards

5. The Illegal Gardener (The Greek Village Collection Book 1) by Sara Alexi

6. A Death in Sweden by Kevin Wignall

7. Different This Time: Molly Downs Outback Romance Series by Tess McCallum

8. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

9. Call After Midnight by Tess Gerritsen

10. A Man of Some Repute (A Very English Mystery Book 1) by Elizabeth Edmondson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.