The 10 best selling eBooks in Australia for December

The Silent Lady, a mystery about a homeless person who suddenly appears at the offices of a London solicitor, is the number one selling eBook in Australia.
A bit of outback romance, Different This Time: Molly Downs Outback Romance Series by Tess McCallum, also makes it into the top ten this month.
These are the top ten eBooks for December 2015, according to Amazon:
1. The Silent Lady by Catherine Cookson
2. The Good Neighbor by A. J. Banner
3. The Girl from Krakow: A Novel by Alex Rosenberg
4. Follow You Home by Mark Edwards
5. The Illegal Gardener (The Greek Village Collection Book 1) by Sara Alexi
6. A Death in Sweden by Kevin Wignall
7. Different This Time: Molly Downs Outback Romance Series by Tess McCallum
8. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
9. Call After Midnight by Tess Gerritsen
10. A Man of Some Repute (A Very English Mystery Book 1) by Elizabeth Edmondson
