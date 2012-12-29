The 10 Best-Selling Books of 2012

Photo: rachelkramerbussel.com/Flickr
There’s no doubt that this has been the year of E.L. James and her “50 Shades of Grey” trilogy. The three-part series has been a topic of conversation in book clubs, TV shows, and news stories all year long.And now, a new report from Amazon.com confirms that James’s “50 Shades Freed: Book Three of the 50 Shades Trilogy” is the best-selling book this year.
Amazon.com recently released its list of the best-selling books of 2012. It looked at the sales of books and eBooks that were published in 2012.
Two of James’s books made the list, including “50 Shades Freed: Book Three of the 50 Shades Trilogy” (#1) and “50 Shades Trilogy: 50 Shades of Grey, 50 Shades Darker, 50 Shades Freed 3-volume Boxed Set” (#3). “Gone Girl: A Novel” by Gillian Flynn came in second.
The top 10 best-selling books overall are:
1. “50 Shades Freed: Book Three of the 50 Shades Trilogy” by E. L. James
2. “Gone Girl: A Novel” by Gillian Flynn
3. “50 Shades Trilogy: 50 Shades of Grey, 50 Shades Darker, 50 Shades Freed 3-volume Boxed Set” by E. L. James
4. “Bared to You: A Crossfire Novel” by Sylvia Day
5. “No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission That Killed Osama Bin Laden” by Mark Owen
6. “The Marriage Bargain (Marriage to a Billionaire)” by Jennifer Probst
7. “Reflected in You: A Crossfire Novel” by Sylvia Day
8. “The Racketeer” by John Grisham
9. “Defending Jacob: A Novel” by William Landay
10. “The Innocent” by David Baldacci
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.