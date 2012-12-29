The 10 Best-Selling Books of 2012

’50 Shades Of Grey’ by E. L. James

There’s no doubt that this has been the year of E.L. James and her “50 Shades of Grey” trilogy. The three-part series has been a topic of conversation in book clubs, TV shows, and news stories all year long.And now, a new report from Amazon.com confirms that James’s “50 Shades Freed: Book Three of the 50 Shades Trilogy” is the best-selling book this year.



Amazon.com recently released its list of the best-selling books of 2012. It looked at the sales of books and eBooks that were published in 2012.

Two of James’s books made the list, including “50 Shades Freed: Book Three of the 50 Shades Trilogy” (#1) and “50 Shades Trilogy: 50 Shades of Grey, 50 Shades Darker, 50 Shades Freed 3-volume Boxed Set” (#3). “Gone Girl: A Novel” by Gillian Flynn came in second.

The top 10 best-selling books overall are:

1. “50 Shades Freed: Book Three of the 50 Shades Trilogy” by E. L. James

2. “Gone Girl: A Novel” by Gillian Flynn

3. “50 Shades Trilogy: 50 Shades of Grey, 50 Shades Darker, 50 Shades Freed 3-volume Boxed Set” by E. L. James

4. “Bared to You: A Crossfire Novel” by Sylvia Day

5. “No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission That Killed Osama Bin Laden” by Mark Owen

6. “The Marriage Bargain (Marriage to a Billionaire)” by Jennifer Probst

7. “Reflected in You: A Crossfire Novel” by Sylvia Day

8. “The Racketeer” by John Grisham

9. “Defending Jacob: A Novel” by William Landay

10. “The Innocent” by David Baldacci

