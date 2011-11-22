10 Retail CEOs Who Are Adored By Their Employees

Sharon Turney and the Angels

Victoria’s Secret CEO Sharon Turney once described her company’s lingerie as “too sexy.””We have moved off of our brand heritage,” she explained in a 2008 conference call with analysts. “We use the word ‘sexy’ a lot and really have forgotten the ultra-feminine.”



Defining a brand is one of the many challenges retail CEOs face — but employees agree that Turney has done a good job of it.

She’s one of the 10 most popular retail CEOs, according to a recent Glassdoor survey.

We’ve highlighted all the winners, and included advice employees gave to upper management to make their companies even better (via Glassdoor), edited only for clarity.

#10 Sharon Turney Company: Victoria's Secret Approval rating: 78% Why it's great: 'The management was great to work with and they had an excellent sales training program. Also, the company provides great incentives for its employees. When new products would come out, associates would either get them for free or at a 50% discount.' Why it's not: A sales associate in Syracuse, NY advised senior management to 'not assume the associates don't know what they are talking about/or that the associates are not working hard enough to make goals. I know we have goals that we need to make, but if the associates are doing the best they can with selling, don't jump down their throats saying they aren't doing it well enough.' Glassdoor compiled nearly 20,000 employee reviews to determine the rankings #9 Frank Blake #8 Dennis H. Nelson Company: The Buckle Approval rating: 79% Why it's great: 'They have an amazing scheduling system, and their benefits package is one of the best I have seen, as well as a good discount.' Why it's not: A sales teammate in baton Rouge, La., advised senior management to 'treat your employees better. Acknowledge their achievements. Listen to your employees especially your great salesmen. Don't fix what isn't broken let your sales people flourish if they are doing things differently. Don't force people to update team leaders. It's mainly a waste of time, especially for those who are successful salesmen.' Glassdoor compiled nearly 20,000 employee reviews to determine the rankings #7 Jeff Bezos Company: Amazon.com Approval rating: 82% Why it's great: 'Fast paced environment with great customer focus. Lots of cool new ideas being worked on and major investment in ideas for the future.' Why it's not: A director of Software Development in Seattle, Wash., urged those in charge to 'stop it w/ the top level micro-management. I've only seen two cases of it, but the 2nd one was recent. Three used to be none. Examples would include telling a line manager he must hire someone w/ a college degree. I'd rather hire the best person.' Glassdoor compiled nearly 20,000 employee reviews to determine the rankings #6 Sally Jewell Company: REI Approval rating: 88% Why it's great: 'Good people to work with at my location, very responsive to schedule requests. Fun industry. Good effort to make communications from HQ reach all the way down to bottom rung of employess.' Why it's not: A sales representative in Boston, Mass., encouraged leadership to 'remember that you are the nations largest co-op not a corporation and develop a system (and highlight it on the REI website and in the catalogue) for what co-op member owners want REI to carry and then listen to and respond to what they say. Encourage direct feed back, not through their manager as is not the case, from every employee on what members tell them they want to see the co-op carry or not carry.' Glassdoor compiled nearly 20,000 employee reviews to determine the rankings #5 Blake W. Nordstrom Company: Nordstrom Approval rating: 90% Why it's great: 'Inspirational management team, strong relationships, low turnover. Happy place to be.' Why it's not: A sales associated encouraged senior management to 'talk to all employee's, not just management.' Glassdoor compiled nearly 20,000 employee reviews to determine the rankings #4 Michael A. Weiss #3 Jim Sinegal Company: Costco Wholesale Approval rating: 95% Why it's great: 'Great management, great opportunities to move up the corporate ladder, friendly staff and exciting work that changes every day. Also, they have locations all over the country and is is possible to change work locations.' Why it's not: A cashier assistant in Thornton, Colo., requested that senior management 'be open to hearing ideas from staff. We all have valuable info to share to improve Costco.' Glassdoor compiled nearly 20,000 employee reviews to determine the rankings #2 Niraj Shah Company: Wayfair (formerly CSN Stores) Approval rating: 97% Why its great: 'They treat their employees well, and there is a lot of room for internal growth.' An entry-level marketing employee in Boston, Mass., was 'impressed with the senior management's ability to make big changes to stay relevant and take the business to the next level. Continue to foster the start-up atmosphere as we become bigger.' Why it's not: However, senior management needs to 'take a hard look at the way the customer service department functions. It's going to be very hard to meet the company goal of world-class customer service if the department is as demoralized as it seems (and is palpable in the reviews below).' Glassdoor compiled nearly 20,000 employee reviews to determine the rankings #1 Mickey Drexler Company: J. Crew Approval rating: 98% Why it's great: 'I like the work environment and the other associates and sales support as well as management are all quality people.' Why it's not: A sales associate in Roseville, Minn., stressed the need for communication, saying 'just keep sales associates and sales support up to date with expectations and also with things that corporate wants to emphasise. Encouragement is also a plus!' Glassdoor compiled nearly 20,000 employee reviews to determine the rankings A great CEO needs the looks to go along with the business sense Check out the sexiest CEOs in the business >

