The 10 Best Restaurants For A Business Lunch In London

Despite the global economic downturn, business deals still take place over delicious meals every day — all paid for by corporate expense accounts.

After all, when you’re trying to seal that important deal, there’s nothing like a buttery steak and a glass of Claret to help you close.

We’ve already shown you where you should power lunch in New York and L.A. — now it’s time to hop across the pond.

In London, the power lunch is also alive and well. The most popular spots offer modern takes on classic British fare in super-swanky settings, but a few more relaxed venues appear on our list as well.

The next time you’re doing a business lunch in the Queen’s city, these are the places to go.

Special thanks to UK food blogger James Ramsden and London-based marketing consultant Sheji Jacob-Brettle of TelecityGroup for their contributions to this piece.

