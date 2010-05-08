In Chicago, steak is king.



So if you’re a king of your industry — or trying to impress one — you’d be hard-pressed not to choose from one of the city’s regal steakhouses for your power lunch.

Of course, food of all types is taken very seriously in Chi-town.

So, even if you and your dining partners aren’t in a red-meat mood, you’ll still be certain to impress by picking from an array of other hot spots — each serving up delicious lunches in classy settings, and perfect for schmoozing, selling, and closing those deals.

We consulted renowned restaurant critic Phil Vettel (Chicago Tribune), dining editor Penny Pollack (Chicago Magazine), and food writer Julia Kramer (Time Out Chicago) to compile this list of the 10 best restaurants for a business lunch in Chicago.

Steakhouses, of course, are dominant. But you’ll also find some French, Modern American, and old-school Italian touches on our list.

Happy power lunch-ing!

