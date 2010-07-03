The 10 Best Restaurants For A Business Lunch In Boston

Photo: Office of Governor Patrick via Flickr

A 2009 poll by the Society for Human Resource Management offer some sober statistics: 70% of Americans spend the window of time universally referred to as “lunch” grazing in their cubicles in an attempt to maximise productivity and bolster their careers.However, amidst this culture of desk-side eating, the power lunch, that hallowed means of cementing business relationships, is still alive and well.



In an interview with Boston Business Journal, Jack McCullough, director of business development for Carlin, Charron & Rosen LLP, said the lunch meeting is “about establishing or solidifying relationships rather than accomplishing a specific task.” Which goes to show that a professional can further his or her career outside the office, without skimping on lunch.

So where do Boston businessmen like McCullough take their colleagues?

In general, Boston’s business staples offer “upscale comfort food,” with steakhouses and American cuisine being the mainstays. In keeping with the local character, The Parthenon Group‘s Amie Sugarman tells us, “seafood is a big focus of business lunches.” And of course, there’s the occasional French restaurant and place with a “creative” menu.

Regardless of what food is served, the most popular restaurants are close to work, have excellent service, and reflect Boston’s down-to-earth nature and neighbourhood feel.

