The 10 Best Quotes From Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps

This past spring we got a copy of the script for the upcoming Oliver Stone flick, Money Never Sleeps (aka Wall Street 2).



Since then, we’ve heard reports and seen movie previews of scenes that are definitely not in the script.

Stone admits that he made a lot of changes to the movie, most because Wall Streeters told him to, others, like Donald Trump’s, because they were “too distracting.”

As soon as we see the movie, we’ll tell you exactly what the changes were. But in the meantime, here are some of our favourite Wall Street 2 quotes from the script, so you can watch out for changes yourself.

Is greed still good? GORDON GEKKO (CONT'D): Somebody reminded me the other night that I once said 'greed is good.' I swear I don't remember it but it sounds like something I would say in the eighties. Source: IMDB JACOB: I want to see the 'fuck you' room. SALESMAN: The 'fuck you' room? JACOB: Yes. The room where you sell me a fuck you ring for fuck you money. SALESMAN: The private client foyer. And with a big smile... JACOB: What did I say? Source: IMDB Inflation blows QUANT ANALYST: Girl like that cost a thousand bucks last year... now it's up to five. JACOB: Getting priced out of the hooker bubble? Confirming in frustration... QUANT ANALYST: Goddamn bull market's killing my sex life. Source: IMDB Going to zero GORDON GEKKO: Stock's in a free fall. My guess is that it just lost its Bar Mitzvah... Jacob quickly takes out his blackberry, turns it on and checks to see if Gordon's right... KZI... $12.54. GORDON GEKKO: By the end of the day it might not even be potty trained. Source: IMDB What traders really do ZABEL: Screw the credit derivative desk, I don't understand half the shit they do anyway. Source: IMDB Jacob: The stock goes down, you wear the crown... them's the rules. Willy shakes his head, grabs a marker, scribbles somthing down on a post-it then places it on his forehead, It reads, 'I bought Toll Brothers at $24,' and he has to wear it all week. On buying a house in 2007 POOR MAN: I'd like a mortgage... I don't really have any money though... is that cool? BANKER MAN: Totally cool. Since housing prices are always going up it won't be a problem. POOR MAN: You guys are awesome! Source: IMDB You wanna know what the mother of all bubbles was? GORDON GEKKO (V.O.) (CONT'D): You wanna know what the mother of all bubbles was? Us. The human race. Scientists call it the Cambrian Explosion, from the Cambrian fauna. Source: IMDB Money isn't everything GORDON GEKKO (CONT'D): If there's one thing I learned in prison it's that money is not the prime commodity in our lives... time is. Source: IMDB (At a nightclub) Hedge fund PM leans into Quant and explains... Hedge fund PM: Boeing, ticker BA... Big arse. Goodyear, ticker GT... Great Tits. Quant analyst: Oh, it's like a code. Now that you're well-versed, watch the trailer for Money Never Sleeps Or check out the men's fashion from the original Wall Street movie >>>

