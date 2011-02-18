10 Mac Apps That Will Make You More Productive

Efficiency is something everyone can appreciate, no matter what job you’re slogging away at.
Whether you’re a corporate executive wading through 1,200 emails per day, a web developer pounding away at his keyboard for hours on end, or just a person wanting to organise their every day life, you’re always looking for ways to make things easier.
We’ve compiled a list of apps that will help you do just that. These 10 Mac apps can help you streamline your work and home lives.
Which of these apps improved your productivity? Sound off in the comments below.
Sparrow simplifies email down to a sleek, barebones interface with threads, labels, and a same-window quick reply system. The current version (1.0.1) of Sparrow only works with Google mail, but the developers promise to support most major mail providers with Sparrow 1.1.
Price: $9.99
Evernote helps you remind yourself. It allows users to take notes, tag web pages, create to-do lists, and share your collection of notes with others. Importantly, it has the ability to sync with your iOS or Android devices.
Price: Free
OmniFocus for Mac is a task management system that allows you to manage your thoughts into sortable to-do lists. It includes a context feature that categorizes items, and allows you to set time estimates and due dates to help organise your day.
Price: $79.99
Transmit transfers files -- fast. It supports a variety of protocols, including FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, and WebDAV, and sports an interface that features a a two-paned transfer manager and one click folder access.
Price: $39.99
PDFpen is a PDF editor that allows you to add, remove, and reformat text and images in your PDFs. A pair of handy features are the search-and-redact and search-and-remove options, which let you redact remove words or phrases throughout whole documents. The app also has a library that allows you to organise often-used files.
Price: $59.99
PhoneCopy is a cross-platform app that lets you backup and sync your contacts throughout all your various gadgets. It also features an instantly updating web interface that allows you to access your data from anywhere with an internet connection.
Price: Free
Moxier Wallet is a simple information storage app that lets you aggregate bank account information, passwords, and other personal info.
Price: Free
Remind Me Later does exactly what it's name describes. It features instant event reminders, iCal integration, and multi-platform sync, bundled up in a no-frills interface.
Price: Free
Clippy lets you copy several items at the same time, saving you the hassle of flipping back and forth between pages. The app saves all text copies that you make and lets you access them from a dropdown menu from the top-right menu bar for easy pasting.
Price: $0.99
