10 Mac Apps That Will Make You More Productive

Efficiency is something everyone can appreciate, no matter what job you’re slogging away at.



Whether you’re a corporate executive wading through 1,200 emails per day, a web developer pounding away at his keyboard for hours on end, or just a person wanting to organise their every day life, you’re always looking for ways to make things easier.

We’ve compiled a list of apps that will help you do just that. These 10 Mac apps can help you streamline your work and home lives.

Which of these apps improved your productivity? Sound off in the comments below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.