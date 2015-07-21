The 10 best private universities in America

Harvard University is America’s best private university, according toa new list from the Center for World UniversityRankings.

It also took the top spot as the best university in the world.

CWUR uses eight indicators to determine its rankings, including quality of education, alumni employment, and influence.

See the top 10 private universities in the US below:

No. 10 -- University of Pennsylvania No. 14 in the world No. 8 -- Yale University No. 11 in the world No. 5 -- University of Chicago No. 8 in the world No. 4 -- Columbia University No. 6 in the world No. 3 -- Massachusetts Institute of Technology No. 3 in the world No. 2 -- Stanford University No. 2 in the world No. 1 -- Harvard University No. 1 in the world

