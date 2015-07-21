The 10 best private universities in America

Harvard University is America’s best private university, according toa new list from the Center for World UniversityRankings.
It also took the top spot as the best university in the world.
CWUR uses eight indicators to determine its rankings, including quality of education, alumni employment, and influence.
See the top 10 private universities in the US below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.