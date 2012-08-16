The 10 Best Party Beaches Around The World

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There are beaches for everyone, from gentle family-friendly coves to isolated hideaways perfect for romance. But there’s something undeniably awesome about partying at the beach.The editors at Cheapflights.com compiled a list of the top 10 beaches for partying around the world.



There are some obvious choices—South Beach and Ibiza, for example—but also a few off-the-beaten path destinations that you probably haven’t heard of.

Whether it’s a moonlight beach party or a rowdy daytime fiesta, there’s something for every reveler at these party-friendly beaches.

Ibiza, Spain Ibiza is world famous for its wild club scene, attracting club rats from around the globe who come to hear the newest, loudest house music and dance on the beach all night long. South Beach, Miami South Beach is justifiably one of the most famous beaches in the U.S., known for its Art Deco architecture, vibrant gay scene and raucous nightlife. There are several open-air bars and clubs that abut the famed beach, including Nikki Beach and Mansion. They're exclusive though, so dress your best and bring your A game. White Beach, Boracay, Philippines The White Beach at Boracay is notorious for its wild parties. At night, the beach becomes a Bacchanalian celebration with incredible fire dancing shows, fireworks, live bands, DJs blasting house music and all-night parties. Gordon Beach, Tel Aviv, Israel Tel Aviv is one of the coolest cities in the Middle East, and the people here love to party. The city has 16 beaches, but Gordon Beach is the epi-centre of the beach party scene. The beach also hosts a huge LGBT party during Gay Pride Week. Nissi Beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus Cyprus' Nissi Beach regularly hosts rowdy foam parties, bikini competitions, and a boisterous crowd that loves to drink and dance to the tunes of famous guest DJs. Pace yourself: you'll need serious stamina to keep up with the young party crowd here. Kuta Beach, Bali, Indonesia Thousands of party lovers flock to Bali's Kuta Beach each year--the number one party spot on the island--for the rowdy scene, loud music, flowing drinks and attractive crowd. Haad Rin Beach, Koh Phangan, Thailand Koh Phangan is famous for its monthly Full Moon Parties, when thousands of visitors head to this crescent-shaped beach to celebrate the lunar cycle. The all-night-long rave is fuelled by pounding music, cheap drinks and an energetic crowd of boisterous revelers. Psarou Beach, Mykonos Island, Greece Psarou Beach on Mykonos is a lesser known party spot--but that doesn't mean it's any less rowdy. The people who come here are devout partiers who dance to pounding house music from the early afternoon until the sun comes up the next day. Then the process starts all over again. Zrće Beach, Novalja, Croatia Croatia is quickly becoming one of the hottest beach party destinations in the world--and one of the best places to experience this scene is in Zrće Beach. Partying starts in the day and leads to an all-night affair. Here, clothing is not necessary. Palolem Beach, Goa, India Goa is known for its bonfire-fuelled parties that turn into all-night raves. Palolem Beach hosts what's called 'silent noise parties,' where visitors don headphones and dance the night away to their own soundtrack. Sounds strange, but these silent raves are so popular that they take place several times a week. But what about American beaches? Click here for the 10 Best Beaches in America >

