The 10 best new universities in the world

East Asian institutions continue their reign as some of the best newly established universities in the world, taking out four of the top five slots in this year’s THE 100 Under 50 Rankings by Times Higher Education, out today.

Topping the list for the first time is Switzerland’s École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, one of Europe’s most cosmopolitan technical universities, specialising engineering and technology.

EPFL pipped three-time leader Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea, which dropped to second place.

The majority of the top ten in the list has remained fairly static, with the only university to fall out of top rankings being Lancaster University in the United Kingdom. This year it celebrates 51 years in existence, making it too old to be included on the list.

The 100 Under 50 list is the only THE global ranking on which the Asia-Pacific region outperforms the traditionally dominant Western powerhouses of North America and Europe.

Here are the top 10.

1. École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland. The Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne is an engineering college active in education and research. Its disciplines range from the Basic Sciences to Engineering, Architecture and the Life Sciences. EPFL is a public institution founded in 1969, mainly funded by the Swiss Confederation, and boasts having students, professors and staff from over 120 nationalities. 2. Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) in Republic of Korea. Established in 1986, Postech was the fi rst research-oriented university in Korea. The science and technology university hosts 3500 students who study in 11 different departments ranging from Mathematics to Life Sciences, Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science, and 22 graduate programs. 3. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in Republic of Korea. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation's first research oriented science and engineering institution. KAIST has approximately 10,200 full-time students and 1,140 faculty researchers, across five major departments: Natural Sciences, Life Science and Bioengineering, Engineering, Liberal Arts and Convergence Science and Business. 4. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Hong Kong. Established in 1991, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is the territory's youngest higher learning institution. The public research university consists of four disciplinary schools, which offer degrees in Business, Engineering, Science and Social Science and Humanities. It can accommodate up to about 7,000 students. 5. Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Inaugurated in 1991, Nanyang Technological University started out as a teaching university but now functions as a research-intensive university for over 32,500 students. The university has colleges of Engineering, Business, Science, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, and an Interdisciplinary Graduate School. It also has a medical school, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, set up jointly with Imperial College London. 6. Maastricht University in Netherlands. Maastricht University, formerly known as the State University of Limburg, is a public university, founded in 1976. In 2013, nearly 16,000 students studied at the university, 47% of whom were foreign students. 7. University of California, Irvine in the United States. The University of California, Irvine is considered to be a Public Ivy university, offering 80 undergraduate degrees and 98 graduate and professional degrees. Established in 1965, the university is Orange County’s second-largest employer, generating an annual economic impact on the county of $4.4 billion. 8. University of California, Santa Cruz in the United States. The University of California, Santa Cruz opened in 1965. Today, the campus is home to 15,645 undergraduate and 1,555 graduate students. The university offers bachelor's degrees in Arts, Engineering, Humanities, Physical and Biological Sciences, and Social Sciences. This year it celebrates 50 years, meaning it will be the last time it features in this list. 9. University of Warwick in United Kingdom. The University of Warwick was founded in 1965 as part of a government initiative to expand access to higher education. It is organised into four faculties—Arts, Medicine, Science and Social Sciences—within which there are 32 departments. In October 2013, the student population was over 23,000, a third of which were foreign exchange students from over 120 different countries. 10. Paris-Sud University in France. The Paris-Sud University was founded in 1970 when several campuses in the southern suburb of Paris merged to form what is now one of the biggest universities in France. It now educates nearly 30,000 students across nine schools including Pharmacy, Science and Engineering.

