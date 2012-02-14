The 10 Best New Landmarks Around The World

Photo: Flickr via thetravelguru
This post originally appeared at Travel + Leisure.What do the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and Mexico City’s Museo Soumaya have in common? All opened in the last five years and surged to the top of T+L’s first landmarks survey—proving that some structures are instant classics.
T+L readers participated by ranking 60 landmarks, among them skyscrapers, sports venues, museums, and parks (see our complete methodology). The resulting list of top-ranked venues, all opened within the last 15 years, is your cheat sheet to the latest generation of groundbreaking architecture—the kinds of landmarks that inspire you to travel and see them in person.
Not surprisingly, many winners come from the art world. “Architecture is another layer of the museum experience,” notes Jim Childress, a member of the American Institute of Architects’ Committee on Design. It’s about building something that celebrates a local neighbourhood or community, he says.
Case in point: Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art (No. 14), which is revitalizing the waterfront area with its steel-and-glass design and modern art collection. Other examples include San Francisco’s copper-clad De Young Museum (No. 18), designed by Herzog and de Meuron, and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (No. 11), which will display Lucian Freud’s paintings in a highly anticipated Summer 2012 exhibition.
Acrophobes, hold on tight! Besides the 2,717-foot Burj and New York’s towering 8 Spruce Street, five other soaring structures appear on our list. Can you guess No. 13, which, at 1,132 feet, is the world’s highest bridge? (Hint: it’s even taller than the Eiffel Tower, yet located in the same country).
Any sceptics of the sky-high should reserve judgment. “A lot of tall buildings that we hold dear—such as the Empire State Building—were ridiculed when they were built,” says Bill Worthen, AIA’s director and resource architect for sustainability. “However, these buildings crept into our hearts, and now we try to even emulate them.”
So which landmark captured enough readers’ hearts to take the No. 1 ranking? New York’s September 11 Memorial, which has received more than 1.2 million visitors from over 120 different countries since opening in 2011. Read on for what makes the memorial site unique, and check out the rest of the world’s most awe-inspiring new sites.
The standout features of Chicago's 24.7-acre Millennium Park include Anish Kapoor's jellybean-like Cloud Gate sculpture, Frank Gehry's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, and various outdoor art exhibitions.
Fernando Romero's amorphous, aluminium-clad modern art museum, opened in 2011, rises like a glistening 64,583-square-foot sculpture out of Mexico City's Polanco district.
This undulating walkway of yellow bakau wood soars 118 feet above Singapore's Henderson Road, connecting Mount Faber to Telok Blangah Hill.
Santiago Calatrava's 2005 twisting steel structure--consisting of nine cubes that rotate 90 degrees as they rise from bottom to top--is the second highest residential building in Europe.
At 2,717 feet, the world's tallest building has commanded the Dubai skyline since January 2010. It contains residences, offices, and the Armani Hotel.
Home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2003, Frank Gehry's impeccably executed performance space is said to have some of the world's best acoustics.
Twelve-and-a-half inches of reinforced glass is all that separates the brave souls who walk this four-year-old horseshoe plank from a 4,000-foot plunge into the Colorado River below.
The world's largest steel structure--designed by Swiss architects Herzog and de Meuron and known affectionately as the Bird's Nest--premiered at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Frank Gehry designed the Western world's tallest residential tower (it soars 870 feet), and gave it an undulating frame to catch and reflect the sun as it changes throughout the day.
Opened in September 2011, the two illuminated reflecting pools--occupying the footprint of the Twin Towers--and 400 white oaks create a calming, respectful space to commemorate 9/11.
