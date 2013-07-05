FREEDOM: Listen To The 10 Best Renditions Of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

Geoffrey Ingersoll, Michael Kelley
hendrix

The U.S. national anthem, inspired by the flag that flew proudly over Fort McHenry, is part of America’s fabric.

And singing it for huge events is a great honour, given the opportunity to inspire millions.

That’s why, in honour of American independence, we’ve put together our choices for the 11 most stirring renditions of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Meatloaf threw it down in '94.

Beyoncé's got pipes.

Speaking of epic vocals.

The ultimate, and most surreal, Star Spangled Banner rendition.

This a capella by Umphrey's Mcgee would make Francis Scott Key and the boys proud.

We all know Iron Man is a patriot.

Same goes for the inimitable Neil Diamond.

Slash is otherworldly.

She may have botched anthem at the Super Bowl, but doesn't mean Christina Aguilera can't whale with the rest of them.

Amazing.

You've listened to the hearts of America ...

NOW SEE the 25 most AMERICAN foods of all time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.